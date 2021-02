IFC’s Pimenta on the impact COVID-19 on Africa’s financial sector

The Covid-19 crisis has severely impacted African economies with the continent going through a recession for the first time in 20 years. But how is the financial sector in Africa handling the crisis? CNBC Africa spoke to the Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at the International Finance Corporation, Sérgio Pimenta, for more.

