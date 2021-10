Share

IHS Towers to eyes NYSE listing

IHS Towers, is on course to become the largest Africa-focused company on Wall Street if its New York listing goes ahead this week. Also, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is calling for a review of the exchange rate to reflect current market realities. This he says will help in improving dollar supply. Sam Chidoka, CEO of Kairos Capital, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 12 Oct 2021 14:49:36 GMT