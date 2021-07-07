I&M Bank diversifies its business into wealth management
I&M Bank has unveiled its Wealth Management and Advisory Business, in a move expected to drive business growth through revenue diversification. I&M Bank Capital CEO, Silas Mutuku joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 15:05:20 GMT
