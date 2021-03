I&M Bank Rwanda delivers solid earnings despite COVID-19 headwinds

I&M Bank Rwanda have reported a more than $5 million profit after tax in 2020 despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of the bank, Robin Bairstow for more.

