IMF agrees $1.1 bln loan deal with Congo Republic

DAKAR, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it had agreed a three-year loan programme with Congo Republic worth around $1.1 billion to help stabilise the debt-burdened economy.

The Central African oil producer’s efforts to secure IMF funding have been hampered by the lender’s concerns about the long-term sustainability of its debt as the government struggles to restructure billions of dollars in loans.

But earlier this year, China agreed in principle to reschedule its $2.4 billion debt and Swiss energy trader Trafigura approved a restructuring of its original $1 billion loan.

“Projected at 94 percent of GDP at end-2021, debt is sustainable but significant vulnerabilities persist,” the Fund said in a statement.