IMF: Nigerian economy to turn positive in 2021 at 1.5%

Following the completion of the Article IV consultation in Nigeria, the IMF says revenue mobilisation should be top priority for Africa’s largest economy in the medium term. While in the short run, the IMF recommended a policy mix heavily tilted towards exchange rate adjustment given the constrained capacity of monetary and fiscal policy .Ari Aisen, IMF’s Resident Representative in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 09 2021 | 14:10:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)