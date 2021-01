IMF projects 1.5% GDP growth for Nigeria in 2021

The International Monetary Fund says it expects Nigeria’s economy to grow by 1.5 per cent this year. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s earnings from Value Added Tax and Company Income Tax rose by 12 billion naira to 2.9 trillion naira in 2020. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.

