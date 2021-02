IMF: SSA economies projected to rebound by 3.2% in 2021

Sub-Saharan Africa growth is estimated to rebound at 3.2 per cent in 2021, 0.2 percentage points higher from October forecast, according to the IMF’s latest economic outlook. How did EAC economies perform?

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 14:57:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)