IMF’s 2021 outlook for the South African economy

While the global economic projections for 2021 have been revised up, the International Monetary Fund has brought down projections for South Africa’s economic growth by 0.2 percentage points. This, as COVID-19 continues to expose the vulnerabilities of the South African economy. Max Alier, International Monetary Fund Resident Representative in South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 09 2021 | 13:22:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)