Implats Zimbabwe unit plans 185 MW solar power plants

HARARE, July 26 (Reuters) – Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe unit Zimplats plans to build two solar power plants with generation capacity of 185 megawatts to power its operations, the country’s energy regulator said on Monday.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said Zimplats, the biggest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe applied to build a 105 MW plant at Ngezi, southwest of Harare, where it has mines and two concentrators, and 85 MW at nearby Selous where there is a smelter and concentrator.

Read more: What are the short-term solutions to Zimbabwe’s huge electricity crisis?

Zimplats, which also jointly owns smaller platinum miner Mimosa Mining Company with Sibanye Stillwater, imports its power from Mozambique’s Hydro Cahora Bassa.