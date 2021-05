In conversation with Governor Rwangombwa on Rwanda’s monetary policy & 2021 outlook



The Governor of Rwanda's Central Bank, John Rwangobwa expects the country's economy to rebound back from last year's recession in the first half of this year as the economy starts to open up amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In this special CNBC Africa spoke to him on the monetary policy and outlook for 2021. PUBLISHED: Thu, 27 May 2021 13:35:30 GMT

