In conversation with Hamad Buamim on UAE’s strategy for Africa

In one of the great stories of a nation successfully using its resources to create a sustainable future, Dubai has modelled itself as a trade hub that is now competing with some of the largest in the world. In this edition of The CNBC Conversation series, CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to Hamad Buamim, The President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry to share the emirate’s strategy for business with Africa and some of the easy measures Africa could make to increase trade with the continent.

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 13:54:16 GMT