Share

In Conversation with Mahamudu Bawumia on Ghana’s digitization agenda

In this edition of In Conversation, we hear from Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been the Vice President of Ghana since 2017. He speaks to CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera about the impact his digitisation agenda has had on the people of Ghana.

Fri, 10 Dec 2021 11:45:47 GMT