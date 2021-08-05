Share

In conversation with Vimal Shah on the creation & expansion of Bidco Africa

In this episode of The Impact, Fintech.TV, we meet one of the Forbes 50 richest men in Africa. Vimal Shah is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Bidco Africa. Based in Kenya, the company has grown from start-up to a multinational consumer goods company. Vimal Shah is also a mentor and a tech investor, with a goal to create an empowered Africa through pan-African fintech systems. He is interviewed by Kavita Gupta.

