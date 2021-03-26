Indo Africa Summit: The Knowledge Economy: Changing Demands on Skills & Education

Today’s employers demand work-ready graduates, who have knowledge and expertise that align directly with job responsibilities. In Africa, while the youth population is rising exponentially, many graduates are failing to find good jobs. Almost 60 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, with a median age of 19.8 in 2020, according to the UN’s demographic projections. The African Development Bank recommends that African countries invest in vocational training across education institutions and industry.