Indo Africa Summit: The Rise of Electric Vehicles: Outlook for Two-wheelers & EVs

Passenger cars and motorcycles (as well as parts for both) account for most of Indian vehicle exports to the African continent. Motorcycles have become indispensable components of urban and rural transport across some of Africa’s fast-growing and still poorly connected economies. Two Wheeler exports registered a growth of 7.3 per cent in FY2019-20 vs FY2018-19. The major export markets of the ‘Made-in-India’ two wheelers are African & Latin American countries. The biggest African markets being Nigeria, Angola and Uganda.