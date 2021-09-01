Share

Innovating Women’s Health in Africa

When it comes to women’s health, cervical cancer is the fourth most common form of cancer among women worldwide, and the most common cancer among women living with HIV, who are six times as likely to develop cervical cancer. And yet, according to the World Health Organization, it is preventable and curable, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively. This panel discussion innovations, critical issues and the patient journey with regard to HPV/cervical cancer, pre-eclampsia and fertility within the Africa context and the role of improved access to diagnostics in future-proofing African Healthcare systems.

