INNOVATION born in the CLOUD – SAP Business ByDesign

Your Business can become sustainable & prosperous with SAP Business ByDesign

Has your company grown so quickly that your departments and business processes are hardly integrated? Are these growing pains preventing your employees from collaborating effectively with external stakeholders? Perhaps you also have inadequate insights into data that can help you make decisions and identify potential problems before they crop up. Not to mention the tedious manual processes slowing your employees down!

You can now resolve these challenges, as your business grows, with SAP’s Cloud Solution for growing businesses. SAP Business ByDesign is an innovative solution developed specifically with rapid growing SMEs in mind – the solution promotes quick, efficient implementation and operation for SME users.

READY, when you are! Let’s see how:

SAP Business ByDesign is an on-demand, integrated business software for small businesses and mid-sized enterprises looking for a comprehensive CLOUD solution providing the functions you want – at an affordable price. It provides end-to-end integration of all your key business areas – such as Finance, Customer Relationship Management, Project Management, Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Human resources – in a single comprehensive solution, thereby allowing you to manage your company’s key processes with a high degree of precision. It also provides you flexibility you need to adapt, grow, and extend your business processes across the entire value chain and ecosystem.

Since SAP Business ByDesign updates automatically and performs tests and maintenance routes on its own, your company can fully focus on its core business function. Respond to new business requirements by configuring your solution online – it’s fast, efficient, and accessible anytime!

Support your employees in key business areas today!

Optimize financial processes, including financial accounting and cash flow management.

Focus on your customers in marketing, sales and distribution and service.

Promote and use employee potential through organizational management, HR activities and employee self-services.

Integrate production and logistics in supply chain structuring, planning, and management and manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

Fulfill compliance with applicable laws and standards.

Achieve your company’s goals through corporate performance management.

Get Business Software that has you covered, NOW and in the Future.

SAP Business ByDesign can help you turn challenges into opportunities. See how you can take advantage of the change, build networks, and develop the confidence to take on larger competitors, even as you reduce your expenses.

Gain extensive insights into your growing company with built-in analytics functions providing you a 360-degree view of your business. SAP Business ByDesign provides you with the tools to quickly make adjustments that can provide an edge over your competition.

The SAP Business ByDesign is a business solution ready-made for your company with standardized automation and integration based on your industries best practices.

Why SAP Business ByDesign?

Unbeatable Value

Unprecedented Speed

Unmatched Flexibility

Superior Customer Experience

Unrivaled Transparency and Control

Simple, Rapid Configuration and Adaptation

Predictable Cost and Low Risk

Sit back and learn how perfect this solution is for your business.

What are you waiting for?

To find out more about SAP Business ByDesign – and how it can help your organization operate beyond business boundaries, visit SAPAfrica.com/ByDesign