Inside China’s largest gaming conference, China Joy | CNBC International

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns worldwide in 2020 meant people who were staying home turned to gaming for entertainment. That led to nearly $180 billion in revenue for the global games industry the same year, of which $44 billion was generated in China. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports from the China Joy gaming conference on the trends for the world's largest gaming market.

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 11:00:06 GMT