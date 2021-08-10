Share

Inside China’s largest gaming conference, China Joy | CNBC International

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns worldwide in 2020 meant people who were staying home turned to gaming for entertainment. That led to nearly $180 billion in revenue for the global games industry the same year, of which $44 billion was generated in China. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports from the China Joy gaming conference on the trends for the world's largest gaming market. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Tue, 10 Aug 2021 11:00:06 GMT

