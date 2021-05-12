Inside LEGO House: Denmark’s tribute to the world famous brick | CNBC Reports

Sixty years ago, the LEGO brick was invented in Billund, Denmark. Today, LEGO is the world’s strongest and most valuable toy brand with several thousand employees. The company’s success is a lesson in self-improvement, problem solving and protecting ideas - however small. CNBC's Tom Chitty reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

PUBLISHED: Wed, 12 May 2021 11:00:35 GMT