Inside LEGO House: Denmark’s tribute to the world famous brick | CNBC Reports


Sixty years ago, the LEGO brick was invented in Billund, Denmark. Today, LEGO is the world's strongest and most valuable toy brand with several thousand employees. The company's success is a lesson in self-improvement, problem solving and protecting ideas - however small. CNBC's Tom Chitty reports.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 12 May 2021 11:00:35 GMT