Insurance industry needs to restore credibility, faith – Insurance Claims Africa CEO

The South African insurance industry has been in and out of the courts. The insurers had been refusing to pay out claims, saying that business interruption was caused by lockdowns, and not COVID-19. After losing the court cases, insurance companies are now processing the claims. Joining CNBC Africa to look at the current insurance landscape and the future is Ryan Woolley, the CEO at Insurance Claims Africa.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 16:24:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)