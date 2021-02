InsurTech start-up Pula raises $6mn to fund Africa expansion

African InsurTech start-up, Pula, has raised $6 million in a bid to scale up operations in the company’s 13 existing markets across Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to Rose Goslinga, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Pula for more.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 11:05:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)