Interswitch seeks to deepen options in Nigeria’s payments space

Payments processing company, Interswitch is looking to broaden its business users with the Quickteller Business to support small businesses. Akeem Lawal, Divisional CEO for Payments Processing at Interswitch joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 12:06:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)