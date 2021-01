Inyange Industries set to build Rwanda’s first powdered milk factory

Inyange Industries is set to construct Rwanda’s first powdered milk factory in a bid to boost profit for the country’s livestock sub-sector. CNBC Africa spoke to Chief Operating Officer at Crystal Ventures, Elias Baingana for more.

