Is it time for big business to pay up? | CNBC International

The G-7 nations have taken a major step toward global tax reform by agreeing to a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% on multinational companies. CNBC's Tom Chitty is joined by Silvia Amaro to explain. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Fri, 25 Jun 2021 12:27:25 GMT

