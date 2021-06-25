Is it time for big business to pay up? | CNBC International
The G-7 nations have taken a major step toward global tax reform by agreeing to a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% on multinational companies. CNBC's Tom Chitty is joined by Silvia Amaro to explain.
