Is Nigeria doing enough to tackle insecurity?

Nigeria’s heightened insecurity has been a growing cause of concern leading to a change in its Service Chiefs earlier in the year. Going forward, how can Nigeria better tackle the insecurity within its shores? Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director of PR24 joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 08 2021 | 12:05:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)