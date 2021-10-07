Share

Is The Steel Bubble About To Pop?

Steel is essential. It's in everything from dishwashers to cars. Since the start of the pandemic, steel prices have spiked 300% over pre-pandemic levels, pricing over $1,900 at one point. Some worry it's a bubble that's about to burst. Watch the video above to learn more about the biggest U.S. steel manufacturers, the impact of steel tariffs, whether the U.S. steel industry can keep up with demand and what happens when that "bubble" pops.
