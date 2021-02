Italtile posts 39% jump in H1 HEPS

Italtile has reported a 39 per cent increase in headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2020. This is from the prior comparable period. The home improvement sector has experienced a boom in sales since last year, due to people spending more time at home. Italtile CEO, Jan Potgieter joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 15:41:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)