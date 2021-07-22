Jailed ex-president Zuma to attend brother’s funeral

CAPE TOWN, July 22 (Reuters) – South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, in jail for contempt of court , has been granted compassionate leave for one day to attend the funeral of his younger brother on Thursday, prison authorities said.

Zuma has been incarcerated at Estcourt prison since handing himself over to authorities on July 7 to serve a 15-month sentence. The prison is close to his rural home at Nkandla in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province where funeral proceedings are expected to be held,.

“As a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma’s application for compassionate leave was processed and approved,” the department of correctional services said in a statement, adding that while outside prison walls, Zuma was not required to wear an offenders’ uniform.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced late last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.