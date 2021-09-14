J&J reports promising Ebola vaccine data

BRAZIL – 2020/11/13: In this photo illustration a medical syringe is seen with Johnson and Johnson company logo displayed on a screen in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Sept 13 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Monday its Ebola vaccine regimen demonstrated antibody immune responses in adults and children, citing data published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The two-dose regimen was well-tolerated and induced antibody responses to the Zaire ebolavirus species 21 days after the second dose in 98% of all participants, the company said, citing data from a late-stage trial. The regimen, Zabdeno and Mvabea, generated immune responses that persisted in adults for at least two years. J&J added that there were no safety signals of concern.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson’s HIV vaccine fails mid-stage Africa study “These peer-reviewed data support the prophylactic use of the Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine regimen to protect people at risk of Ebola, which is essential to our vision of preventing Ebola outbreaks before they can begin,” J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said. The company added that a booster shot administered two years after the initial vaccination induced a strong immune response within seven days. Ebola typically kills about half of those it infects, although vaccines and new treatments have proven highly effective in reducing fatality rates.