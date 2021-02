John Nkengasong gives update on Africa’s race to secure COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Israel and other developed countries have launched mass vaccination programmes. Africa is still struggling to access these life-saving vaccines. Africa CDC Director, John Nkengasong joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 15:08:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)