JSE’s Valdene Reddy unpacks key takeaways from the South Africa Tomorrow Investor Conference

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange was one of the sponsors that hosted the inaugural two-day South Africa Tomorrow Investor conference – that is ending today. We do know the economic disruption that Covid-19 has caused. And investment is needed to accelerate South Africa’s economic recovery. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what came out of the conference is Valdene Reddy, the Director of Capital Markets at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.


Fri Jun 18 2021 | 15:43:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

