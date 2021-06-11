June 12: How can Nigeria better consolidate the gains of democracy

On Saturday, Nigerians will celebrate Democracy Day on the 12th of June, which is a symbolically important date in Nigeria’s political history for the annulment of the general elections held on June 12, 1993. So how can the government and stakeholders better consolidate the gains of democracy? Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
