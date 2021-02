Kairos Capital CEO on how to drive inclusive recovery in Nigeria

Nigeria is technically out of the recession but not yet out of the woods as the government needs to drive a more inclusive recovery. Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says the executive arm expects the 2020 Capital Budget implementation to enhance Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts and budget execution. Sam Chidoka, CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss how Nigeria can drive an inclusive recovery.

