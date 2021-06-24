Karpowership refused environmental approvals for South Africa projects

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) – Karpowership has been refused environmental approvals for three gas-to-power projects in South Africa for reasons including that it did not comply with public participation rules, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Thursday.

Turkey’s Karpowership was a major winner in a 2,000 megawatt (MW) government emergency power tender designed to help ease crippling electricity outages in Africa’s most industrialised nation. Delays in plugging the power shortfall could prolong national power cuts costing a weak economy billions of dollars and undermining investment.

Three of Karpowership’s floating natural gas power stations – with a combined capacity of roughly 1,200 MW – were selected among preferred bidders in March.

But since then the tender has been challenged in court by a company that lost out, and environmental activists have expressed opposition to the Karpowership projects.