Kenya, IMF agree on economic policies to revive economy

The IMF authorities recently reached an agreement with the Kenyan government on economic and structural policies that would stretch over a 3-year period. It is expected that the process would enable Kenya pandemic-stricken economy to recover. Neville Mandimika, Economist at Rand Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 10:16:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)