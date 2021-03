Kenya Railways plans to take over SGR from Chinese firm Afristar

Figures in the Consolidated National Government Investment Report 2020 show that Kenya Railways Corporation owed the Kenya Government an outstanding loan amounting to $4.9 billion. Kenya Railways Corporation recorded a loss of $220.7 million in the period ending June 30th, 2020, compared to $77.5 million in the previous financial year. CNBC Africa spoke to Economic Analyst, Odhiambi Ramogi for more.

Mon Mar 08 2021 | 13:45:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)