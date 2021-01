Kenya, Rwanda collaborate to drive intra tourism in the region

In a bid to promote tourism in the region, Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, Kenya Association of Travel Agents, and the East Africa Tourism Platform have signed a partnership agreement that will see both parties work together to conduct joint-marketing activities that will drive visitors to the countries’ attractions and experiences. Yves Ngenzi, Technical Advisor at East Africa Tourism Platform joins CNBC Africa for more.

