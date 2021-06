Kenya treasury plans to spend $33.3bn in 2021/21 Kenya’s treasury secretary Uhuru Yatan has announced a 33.9 billion budget, for the new financial year, CNBC Africa spoke with Eric Mokaya, Founder of Mwango Capital for more.

Thu Jun 10 2021 | 15:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

