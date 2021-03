Kenya: US warns of Al-Shabaab aircraft attacks

Early this week, the US government issued a new warning to civilian airlines flying in the Kenyan airspace to watch out for possible attacks by militant groups. This could heighten anxiety for the aviation industry already weighed down by massive financial losses due to travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Economic Analyst, James Mbugua joins CNBC Africa for more.

