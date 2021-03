Kenyan annual inflation edges up to 5.8% in February

In February, T-Bill auctions recorded an oversubscription rate of 103.4 per cent, an increase from 67.3 per cent recorded in the month of January. In addition, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data, year on year inflation for February increased to 5.8 per cent from the 5.7 per cent that was recorded in January. Robert Karuiyi, Investment and Research Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.

