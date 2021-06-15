Kenyan billionaire Chris Kirubi dies at 80

Kenyan billionaire and business mogul Chris Kirubi passed on yesterday. Kirubi was the single largest investor in Centum Investment Company PLC whose stock is listed on both the Nairobi Securities Exchange and on the Uganda Securities Exchange. So how have the markets reacted to this news? CNBC Africa is joined by Investment analyst at Cytonn, Justin Mwangi for more.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.