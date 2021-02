Kenyan money market review

Last week, T-bills were oversubscribed with the overall subscription rate increasing to 124.9 per cent, from 90.6 per cent recorded the previous week. This is mainly attributable to improved liquidity in the market. Robert Karuiyi, Investment and Research Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 10:49:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)