Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority confirms Cytonn Investments is not a registered entity Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority confirms that Cytonn Investments is not a licensed and approved entity.

Thu Jun 17 2021 | 15:19:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

