Kenya’s Central Bank gives borrowers 3 months to regularise bank loan repayments

Following the expiry of a one-year window through which the lenders had extended and restructured the loan repayments for customers impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, Kenyan bank borrowers have three months to regularise their loan repayments.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 10:38:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)