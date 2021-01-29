Kenya’s Central Bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 7%

Central Bank of Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee has retained the Central Bank Rate at 7 per cent for the sixth time in a row. The committee also expects inflation to remain within the target range supported by lower food prices and muted demand pressures. Moreover, banks in Kenya have now restructured more than half of their total loan books, highlighting the persistent economic hardship facing businesses, due to COVID-19 disruptions. Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.

