Kenya’s Division of Revenue Bill: Here’s what you need to know

The Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 was passed by the National Assembly in yesterday’s evening sitting session. The Bill, touching on counties, is expected to be forwarded to the Senate for approval before Presidential assent. Churchill Ogutu, Head Research, Genghis Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 15:09:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)