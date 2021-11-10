East Africa

Kenya’s GDP grows 10.1% year-on-year in second quarter 2021

PUBLISHED: Wed, 10 Nov 2021 14:09:02 GMT
George Obulutsa
Reuters
NAIROBI, KENYA – 2020/06/11: Kenyas National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani with the budget briefcase before leaving to Parliament for budget reading 2020/2021. The budget worth Kenya Shillings 3.2 Trillion seeks to jump start an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NAIROBI, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Kenya’s economy grew 10.1% year on year in the second quarter of 2021, helped by a rebound in activity after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The second quarter growth figure was contained in a speech by the minister, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. The ministry said it had not been released officially.

The director general of the statistics office, Macdonald Obudho, later confirmed to Reuters that the economy grew by 10.1% in the second quarter, adding that growth was 0.7% in the first quarter.

This is a developing story…

