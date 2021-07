Share

Kganyago keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% (full speech)

With South Africa experiencing spike in COVID-19 cases, civil unrest and new lockdowns, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep rates unchanged at 3.5 per cent per annum. South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago explains the reasoning and outlines the country’s economic outlook for the rest of the year.

Thu, 22 Jul 2021 14:07:25 GMT