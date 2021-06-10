KPMG CEO weighs in on the implications of G7 tax deal

G-7 countries reached a historic deal on global tax reform this week. Under the agreement, G-7 nations will back a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 per cent. The reforms will affect the largest companies in the world with profit margins of at least 10per cent. But what does this mean tax laws in each country? especially in Africa , and which companies will be most affected. KPMG CEO, Ignatius Sehoole joins CNBC Africa for more.